10 Of The Best Cities To Hold Conferences In The UK

Remember when The Beatles sang, ‘I’ve been to cities that never close down’? Well, they weren’t just talking about New York. The UK is home to some of the best cities in the world for conferences, and we’re not just talking about London.

You’re about to embark on a journey that will take you from the bustling streets of Birmingham to the historic charm of Edinburgh, and even the cultural richness of Liverpool. Each city has its own unique allure, and by the end of this, you’ll be ready to plan your next conference in one of these dynamic locations.

So, are you ready to discover what makes these cities the cream of the crop for conferences?

London’s Premier Conference Venues

You won’t find a better place for your corporate event among UK cities.

These conference venues are well-equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, making them ideal for international conferences. They’re located in a vibrant city known for its rich history, diverse culture, and plethora of entertainment options. London has it all if you want to enjoy live concerts, West End theater, or dine in top-class restaurants.

Don’t worry about your delegates’ accommodation. London’s premier conference venues provide a wide range of hotel options to cater to all budgets, including luxury options for those who want to indulge.

It’s also a breeze to get to these venues, thanks to London’s well-connected transport system. With five airports, multiple train and Tube stations, buses, and taxis, your delegates will have no trouble getting around.

In short, London stands out as one of the best UK conferences cities.

Discover Birmingham’s Business Hubs

Boasting a plethora of premier venues like the Birmingham Town Hall, Symphony Hall, and The NEC Birmingham, you’ll find that the city frequently serves as a top choice for hosting conferences, corporate events, and meetings. As the UK’s second-largest city, Birmingham offers:

Excellent accessibility:

Comprehensive transport network

International airport with daily global flights

Variety and versatility in conference venues:

Historical and modern venues

Spaces catered for different event sizes

You’ll appreciate the city’s central location and diverse range of restaurants and cultural attractions, enhancing your overall conference experience.

Come and explore Birmingham’s premier conference venues, it’s not just a city, it’s a community where you’ll feel a sense of belonging.

Manchester: A City of Innovation

As one of the UK’s fastest-growing cities, Manchester presents a multitude of opportunities for hosting successful conferences and events. Renowned for its innovation and ranking as the fifth-largest financial center in the nation, it stands out as a premier destination for corporate gatherings.

Manchester’s commitment to innovation is evident through its exceptional WiFi speeds, rendering it an ideal choice for tech-centric conferences. The city boasts high-capacity event and exhibition venues, streamlined transportation options, including Manchester Airport, and lightning-fast internet connectivity.

Thanks to its burgeoning reputation as a business hub, Manchester attracts world-class speakers and delegates, elevating the overall quality of your event. Expect global connectivity to over 200 destinations, state-of-the-art equipment within venues, and a highly efficient rail network.

York – Centre of the UK

Business conferences in York offer a dynamic platform for professionals to network, share insights, and discover industry trends. These events, often held in historic venues blending York’s rich heritage with modern facilities. Attendees benefit from engaging workshops, keynote speeches from industry leaders, and opportunities to collaborate on innovative projects.

York’s unique setting enhances the conference experience, providing a memorable backdrop for learning and networking. The city’s accessibility, with excellent transport links, makes it an attractive destination for delegates from across the UK and beyond, fostering a diverse and vibrant business community.

For more information about hosting your event in York and exploring available accommodation options, please visit https://www.myhotelbreak.com/hotels-in-york.

Conference Facilities in Glasgow

Glasgow should be at the top of your list if you’re seeking a vibrant city with top-notch conference facilities. The conference facilities in Glasgow are second to none, boasting the SEC Centre, an award-winning conference center known for hosting prominent international events and conferences.

Situated in a central location, Glasgow offers convenient access to two international airports and national rail links, making it easy for your attendees to arrive from any corner of the world. Once here, they’ll find a variety of accommodation options from luxury hotels to cosy bed and breakfasts. Plus, over thirty new hotels have opened their doors since 2014, ensuring ample room for your event’s attendees.

Glasgow’s meeting rooms cater to everything from large-scale corporate meetings to intimate gatherings, all equipped with cutting-edge technology. And, let’s not forget the city’s robust academic community, making it an ideal spot for conferences in medical and scientific research fields.

Leeds: Space for Creative Thinking

When you’re looking for a place to spark innovation and creativity at your next conference, Leeds offers a range of unique venues equipped with state-of-the-art technology. This city, among the top 73 innovative conference venues the UK is home to, should be on top of your list.

Leeds’ conference venues provide:

Cutting-edge conferencing facilities for dynamic discussions.

Diverse spaces to suit your event’s specific needs.

Brimming with cultural vibrancy, Leeds serves as a hub for creative inspiration and innovative thinking, making it the perfect location for your next conference. In the city centre, you’ll find a range of conference facilities and meeting spaces that can accommodate any event – from small, intimate gatherings to large-scale conferences.

Cardiff’s Unique Event Spaces

If you’re looking for a conference venue with a twist, Cardiff’s unique event spaces, steeped in history and culture, offer a variety of options to suit any need. From the iconic Principality Stadium to the historic Cardiff Castle, you’ll find event spaces that perfectly blend heritage with modern conferencing facilities that cater to a wide range of sectors, including digital marketing, finance, and sustainable business practices. .

Consider the stunning waterfront locations, where the Wales Millennium Centre and the St. David’s Hotel provide modern and versatile event spaces. These venues are excellent for corporate events and offer breathtaking views for a memorable experience.

There’s the Techniquest science discovery centre and the Doctor Who Experience for something a bit different. These venues are perfect for creating engaging and immersive events.

Edinburgh: Scotland’s Conference Capital

Edinburgh, Scotland’s conference capital, offers a variety of conference venues and facilities with rich history and dynamic culture for distinctive event experiences. It’s clear why this city is one of the UK’s top 10 conference destinations.

Edinburgh’s best event locations are modern and classic. These venues can accommodate all meeting needs, from tiny brainstorming sessions to huge international conferences. Modern technology, professional event teams, and an innovative, collaborative environment await.

Edinburgh’s international airport and modern train system make travel easy for your delegates. After meetings, explore the city’s beautiful architecture, world-renowned attractions, and active nightlife.

Belfast: A City That Means Business

While Edinburgh’s historical allure and world-class facilities make it a top conference destination, don’t overlook Belfast, a city that’s serious about business and equipped with impressive conference infrastructure. Belfast City offers a wide range of modern event spaces, perfect for business meetings of any size.

One of the UK’s top conference cities, Belfast is committed to getting it right, offering:

High-quality infrastructure:

Home to the ICC Belfast with an impressive 2,200 seat auditorium and state-of-the-art meeting rooms.

A city equipped with modern technology and facilities.

Excellent location and amenities:

Conveniently located near the George Best Belfast City airport and train station.

A wide range of hotels in the city center.

Newcastle’s Dynamic Meeting Spaces

Diving into Newcastle’s dynamic meeting spaces, you’ll find a wealth of options, including The Biscuit Room, a versatile venue that offers a whopping 1,200 square feet of naturally lit space just outside the city center. From team building sessions to training events, you’ve got a wide choice of packages including projectors, stages, wifi, and even a private bar.

Newcastle, as an exciting destination, offers a range of venues suitable for all sizes. Whether you’re looking for a location for smaller meetings or larger conferences, we’ve got you covered.

Liverpool: A City of Culture and Conferences

With a skyline that takes your breath away and buildings that ooze architectural grandeur, Liverpool sets the stage for conferences that leave a lasting impression. This city of culture offers a wide variety of event spaces, from the internationally acclaimed ACC Liverpool to intimate meeting rooms within the city’s historic architecture.

Within the city, you’ll find:

Reliable railway system

Central location with proximity to hotels

Two international airports for easy global connections

Post-conference, Liverpool offers:

Vibrant bars and restaurants

Cultural richness, including live concerts and West End theatre

Conclusion

Choosing the right city for your conference in the UK is crucial. Did you know London hosted over 30% of all UK conferences in 2019?

Each city offers unique advantages, from its world-class facilities in London to the dynamic spaces in Newcastle. Whether you need a bustling metropolis or a city of culture like Liverpool, the UK has you covered.

Find the perfect blend of business and pleasure for your next conference in one of these top destinations.