Yousaf blames Westminster for economic woes

Humza Yousaf: ‘the prize is independence’ (pic: Terry Murden)

First Minister Humza Yousaf will once again blame Westminster for Scotland’s under performance when he promises that the economy will only thrive under independence.

In a speech at Glasgow University the SNP leader will say that the Brexit-based UK economy has failed people in Scotland and that UK-based political parties are offering no alternatives to the failed Westminster economic model.

Mr Yousaf will outline how independence will raise productivity and living standards. He will also set out the foundations for an industrial policy in an independent Scotland.

The speeches will be evidence-based and designed to encourage an inclusive debate on a better way forward for Scotland’s economy and society.

He is expected to say: “In a recent well-publicised report, the Resolution Foundation concluded that if the UK had the average income and inequality of similar countries then the typical household would be £8,300 better off.

“If we use the same analysis for countries that are similar to Scotland – such as Denmark, Ireland and Finland – the difference for the typical Scottish household would be even greater. They would be £10,200 better off.

“That is the prize of independence. Not to match the performance of those independent countries overnight, no-one is saying that, but to start catching-up so Scotland’s level of prosperity becomes more normal, more like that of comparable nations. It is that UK that is the outlier.

“Scotland has extraordinary resources such as renewable energy and key economic strengths.

“Since the SNP came into office productivity and GDP per head have grown faster than for the UK as a whole.

“But the UK economy is characterised by low growth, low productivity and chronic inequality: social, economic and geographical.

“Both Labour and the Conservatives agree that the UK should be out of the EU and the huge European Single Market, and they both want to cut vital inward migration.

“Those are just two examples which demonstrate that for the two main UK parties, Westminster political interests will always over-ride Scottish economic interests.

“Keir Starmer’s inability to offer any alternative to the managed decline of the UK is an abdication of leadership.

“The SNP Scottish Government will ensure that Scotland, its economy, and its people are not ignored by Westminster.”

Opponents say the SNP has failed to use its devolved powers effectively and has a poor record on the economy. It has created tensions with the business community by raising taxes, imposing more regulations and levies, and cutting funding for key sectors such as housing that could help stimulate growth.

Scottish Labour Economy spokesperson Daniel Johnson said Scotland’s potential has been held back by an SNP government “bereft of ideas or ambition”.

Daniel Johnson: families do not want fantasy economics

He said: “The SNP’s low growth economy has robbed billions of pounds from Scotland’s economy all while people are being asked to pay more for less.

“Families don’t need fantasy economics from Humza Yousaf in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, they need his government to get a grip on its waste and incompetence.

“While Labour talks about how we can change our economy to make work pay and put money back into your pocket, the SNP and the Tories seem to be having a competition to see who can sound more out of touch.

“Scots are sick of paying the price of SNP failure – we need a government focused on growing our economy, creating quality jobs, and protecting public services.”