YLEM Energy plans battery storage sites in Scotland

| January 22, 2024
YLEM has submitted planning applications

YLEM Energy, a renewables specialist, has submitted plans for two battery storage sites in Scotland, one at Dounreay in Caithness and the other at Ardencaple Farm in Helensburgh.

Combined, the sites could support 5,000 energy-intensive businesses requiring 25,000 kWh of energy per year, fully for four hours a day.

The Salford-based company has just announced the beginning of construction at another battery storage site at Broomloan Road, Glasgow.

Battery storage sites store energy from sources like solar and wind when it is available and release it to the grid during peak demand periods when the power is needed most. This means that businesses can still be powered by green energy, even when there’s no wind or sun to power them.

