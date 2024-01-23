Whisky veteran Currie to chair Ardgowan Distillery

Distilling

Paul Currie: new wave

Ardgowan Distillery has expanded its team with another industry heavy-hitter, appointing a new chairman in anticipation of its £20 million ‘cathedral of whisky’ becoming operational at the end of 2024.

Paul Currie has 30 years’ experience founding independent distilleries including the Isle of Arran Distillers and The Lakes Distillery.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Currie commented: “A new wave of distilleries are now opening both in Scotland and in the rest of the world and Ardgowan Distillery is set to be at the forefront of these, with a terrific location, innovative ideas and an outstanding team.



“From the cutting-edge technologies helping the distillery reach its sustainability goals to the commitment to quality made through Ardgowan’s investment in its unique Infinity casks, everything to date has been planned to the highest standard.



“With construction now underway on site, it is a pivotal time to be joining the team. I am particularly looking forward to supporting the development of the Clan Ardgowan programme which allows whisky lovers from all over the world to become part of Ardgowan Distillery’s journey. I am also enthusiastic about bringing my knowledge and experience to the team to help Ardgowan to become a leading single malt brand.”



Mr Currie joins a team of notable industry names currently backing the distillery including ex-Macallan master of wood, Stuart Macpherson and master whisky maker, Max McFarlane, previous lead whisky maker at Edrington with over 40 years industry experience.

His appointment comes in tandem with the recent appointment of sales and marketing director, David Keir, a founding director of The GlenAllachie Distillers Company with over 25 years industry experience.

Ardgowan Distillery chief executive, Martin McAdam, added: “As a start-up distillery it is so important for us to be able to attract great people. With Paul’s experiences from both Isle of Arran and The Lakes Distillery, he is someone who has built distillery businesses from the ground-up it is a real pleasure to bring him on board as our chairman.

The distillery has already partnered with Heriot Watt University and engineers Briggs of Burton to develop technology to capture and repurpose the CO2 in its fermentation process.

Ardgowan expects to create almost 50 jobs and will have the capacity to produce up to one million litres of premium whisky per year.