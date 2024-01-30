Wemyss bins presentation cartons in green move

Emissions pledge

Wemyss will go cartonless

A family-owned spirits business is phasing out its presentation boxes and cartons as part of its net zero ambitions.

The decision by Wemyss Family Spirits, which owns and operates Kingsbarns Distillery near St Andrews as well as Wemyss Malts, will result in an annual saving of more than a tonne of carbon.

Following an initial trial, 15% of sales went cartonless last year and this will be expanded with the shipping of its bottles being protected with recycled and recyclable card dividers.

The business’s broader sustainability strategy includes rigorous waste management, with by-products of the processes at Darnley’s and Kingsbarns distilleries, such as spent grains, repurposed for animal feed and other agricultural uses. More recently, its sales team has moved to 100% electric car use.

All the electricity consumed at the Kingsbarns and Darnley’s Gin distilleries and visitor centres come from its own hydro schemes.

William Wemyss, who founded the business in 2005, said: “From day one we wanted to create a spirits business that acted with real stewardship and care for the environment.

“We also try to source our ingredients as locally as possible, from Fife Barley for our whisky to botanicals foraged from the East Neuk shoreline and grown in our expanded cottage garden.

“Removing cartons and boxes from our products will have a huge impact and was a logical next step for us to continue our green pathway.

“Consumers are rightly demanding more sustainable products so we’re hoping they’ll be receptive to the decision.”

Wemyss Family Spirits is set for major expansion this year, with work starting on 12 bonded warehouses and a bottling plant in Glenrothes, Fife, with an increase in the bottling of whisky produced at Kingsbarns.