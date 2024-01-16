Labour report

Wage growth slows, unemployment unchanged

| January 16, 2024
Pay-wage-slip
Pay packets are growing at a slower rate, but above inflation

Wage growth remains above the rate of inflation, though it has slowed for the fifth consecutive month, while the rate of unemployment is unchanged.

Average weekly wage growth, which excludes bonuses, eased to 6.6% in the three months to November, from 7.3% a month earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.

This means pay packets grew faster than the rate of price rises, which stood at a more than two-year low of 3.9% up to November.

The rate of UK unemployment was unchanged at 4.2% in line with market expectations.,

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “With inflation falling, it’s heartening to see real wages growing for the fifth month in a row. This is on top of the record cut to National Insurance worth nearly £1,000 in a typical household with two working peopleputting more money in their pockets.”

… more follows

News, Economy, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Shona Robison

Ministers halt NHS construction projects for two years

Scottish health boards have been told by the government to halt spending on new constructionRead More

Alexander-Mcall-Smith-(Chris-Close)

Author McCall Smith invests in tailor to the stars

Bestselling author Alexander McCall Smith has become an investor in Scotland’s oldest bespoke tailoring business.Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.