Two stores saved as organic food chain Locavore fails

Cost pressures

Locavore grew and sold organic produce

Two organic supermarkets have been acquired along with the Locavore brand and online service, with the rest of the business being placed in administration.

Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators to Locavore Community Interest Company after The Chard Holding group bought the stores in Glasgow and Partick and an online vegetable box delivery service, saving 77 jobs.

A store in Edinburgh closed earlier this month and the administrators have closed the remaining store in Kirkintilloch, resulting in five redundancies, with one other employee also made redundant.

Founded in 2011 and based in Glasgow, Locavore is a not-for-profit social enterprise and a wholesaler of organic dry goods and fresh produce, including its own-grown produce from three locations near Glasgow and Linlithgow.

Following its expansion into new stores and a larger warehouse facility over 2021 and 2022 which incurred significant set up costs, the company was also adversely impacted by rising costs, including the cost of energy and food prices.

Blair Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “Locavore is an award-winning social enterprise that, over the course of the past decade, has been a vocal campaigner for more sustainable, locally-based food systems.”

Geoff Jacobs, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, added: “We will be providing support to those members of staff who have been made redundant, as well as seeking buyers for the remaining assets.”