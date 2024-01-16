Townsend turns to ex-England prop Hepburn

Six Nations squad named

Alec Hepburn

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named four uncapped players in his 39-man squad for the 2024 Six Nations Championship.

The quartet includes former England prop Alec Hepburn, who qualifies through his Scottish father, the Exeter Chiefs loosehead having last played for England six years ago.

Continuing the theme, Townsend has also selected Sale Sharks’ former England Under-20 winger Arron Reed for the first time.

Edinburgh’s Harry Paterson also gets the nod along with Leicester Tigers’ prop Will Hurd.

A fit-again Adam Hastings is included in the pool, although Rory Sutherland misses out.

Scotland begin their campaign away to Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, 3 February before France and England visit Edinburgh, Townsend’s men rounding off the tournament on the road with trips to Rome and Dublin

Scotland squad (with caps):

Forwards:

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (12), Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (5), Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors (34), Andy Christie – Saracens (4), Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby (7), Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (33), Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (15), Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors (15), Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (68), Richie Gray – Glasgow Warriors (78), Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (40), Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (62), Alec Hepburn – Exeter Chiefs (uncapped), Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (uncapped), Johnny Matthews – Glasgow Warriors (1), WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby (61), Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (46), Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (26), Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby (30), George Turner – Glasgow Warriors (40), Glen Young – Edinburgh Rugby (3).

Backs:

Adam Hastings – Gloucester Rugby (27), Ben Healy – Edinburgh Rugby (4), George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (26), Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (39), Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints (8), Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (43), Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (50), Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (1), Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby (uncapped),Ali Price – Edinburgh Rugby (66), Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby (9) Arron Reed – Sale Sharks (uncapped), Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (1), Finn Russell – Bath Rugby (75), Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors (15), Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors (22), Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (34, Ben White – Toulon (18).