Tips for Using Kodi Add-ons Safely and Anonymously

Kodi is a massive source of entertainment on devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, PC, and Android. However, a downside of it is that when you stream movies on it, your ISP can track what you are viewing. This is true even if employing Torrent Kodi add-ons. So, learning how to use it anonymously and safely is essential. It is here that using a VPN when watching Kodi becomes essential.

The VPN encrypts your streams and route them via a server in a location of your choice. So, your internet service provider cannot spy on what you are watching.

Find out how to use Kodi anonymously below.

How to Make Your Kodi Streaming Experience More Enjoyable

One of the best things you can do to get the most out of your streaming experience, consider installing Diggz Xenon Build On Kodi. This well-known build has been around for several years now and gives you access to innumerable movies, live channels, and more. The build is fully free, and you can use it on any streaming device of your choice that runs on the Android OS. Some devices which are compatible with Diggz Xenon Build include the following:

Fire TV Amazon Fire Stick Android TV Android Boxes

However, before going ahead with the process of installation, ensure to reset Kodi to its default settings.

Stream Movies Anonymously on Kodi with a VPN

A VPN is a great tool to keep your activities hidden. It encrypts your traffic, making your IP address invisible. All your activities online seem to come from the IP address of the VPN server to which you are linked. VPN adds a layer of security and privacy to your online tasks. VPN apps can be downloaded on different operating systems, such as Linux, Mac, PC, iOS, and Android.

The best thing is that it allows you to access geoblocked channels. So, you can easily unblock geo-restricted Kodi add-ons. Thus, you can use this add-on to extract movies from sites like Afdah and Putlocker. All you require is a VPN.

Steps to Configure a VPN to Use with a Kodi Box

There are many great VPNs that you can use. We will not dive into much detail about the best VPN because you can find plenty of them. In the following section, we will list the general steps you need to follow to configure a VPN with a Kodi.

Select a suitable VPN provider. After choosing one, download their VPN app. Ensure that you download the correct version for your system. The next step is loading the VPN app. Connect this app with the nearest server for optimal speed. Now you can start Kodi. These are all the steps you need to get connected. An optional step is to turn on the kill switch. It will block all the traffic if your VPN connection drops. But check first whether your VPN supports it.

Use the Musashi Kodi Add-on to Stream Movie and TV Shows

Musashi is a Kodi add-on with a user-friendly interface. It lets you find popular movies and TV shows easily. But you must install the Anonymous Repository to get this add-on on Kodi. Here are the steps to install it on Kodi.

Open Kodi. Click the ‘ Settings ’ icon, which is at the top. Now, find the ‘ System ’ option and click it. Scroll down till you arrive at the add-ons menu. Turn on unknown sources by tapping the toggle button beside it. Next, head to the ‘ Settings ’ page. On it, tap the ‘ File Manager ’ tile. Now, double-tap ‘ Add Source .’ After that, tap ‘ None .’ Now, input the URL of the Anonymous Repository. It is https://kisakul.com/anonmyous/. After that, type ‘Anonymous’ in the Name box. Choose ‘ OK .’ Now, head to the ‘ Settings ’ page. Here, click the ‘ Add-ons ’ menu. Find the option ‘ Install from zip file .’ When you find it, tap it. Select ‘ Anonymous Repository .’ After that, tap ‘ repository.anonmyoustruth-2017.06.08.zip ’ The next step is waiting for the repository to get installed on Kodi. After that, tap ‘ Install from Repository .’ Choose ‘ Anonymous Repository .’ Next, tap ‘ Video Add-ons .’ Click the Musashi add-on. On its Info page, click the ‘ Install ’ button. The add-on will get downloaded on Kodi.

How Secure Is Kodi?

Kodi is maintained by volunteers. Right now, almost everyone is installing it on devices like Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Apple TV. Although the volunteers maintain it pretty well, there are a few security concerns you must know of. These include malicious add-ons, ISP snooping, and man-in-the-middle attacks. The ideal defense against them is to install a VPN.

Summing up

There are many add-ons for Kodi, some of which are compatible with its older version, Kodi 19 Matrix. These let you enjoy sports, live TV and shows in a hassle-free way. Many of them are available over the Internet.