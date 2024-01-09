The pinnacle of Premier League excellence: Five of the greatest sides of all time

Advertorial Content |

The English Premier League has witnessed some extraordinary footballing spectacles since its inception in 1992.

Over the years, several teams have left an indelible mark on the league, showcasing exceptional skill, tactical brilliance, and a relentless pursuit of success.

Here, we delve into five of the best Premier League sides of all time, each leaving an enduring legacy that resonates with football enthusiasts worldwide.

Chelsea 2004-05: Jose Mourinho’s dominance

In the 2004-05 season, Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea announced their arrival in spectacular fashion — storming to the Premier League title with a then record-breaking 95 points.

The Blues set a new benchmark for defensive solidity, conceding a mere 15 goals throughout the entire campaign.

Mourinho's tactical prowess and ability to instil a winning mentality turned Chelsea into an unstoppable force, marking the beginning of a new era of dominance in English football.

Arsenal 2003-04: Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal etched their name in football history by going an entire league season unbeaten in 2003-04 — an unprecedented feat that still stands alone in the top flight to this day.

The Invincibles combined a blend of attacking flair and defensive resilience, finishing with 90 points and 26 wins.

Thierry Henry’s brilliance, supported by the likes of Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires, ensured Arsenal’s unbeaten run — securing the title in style and solidifying their place among the greatest Premier League sides.

Liverpool 2019-20: Jurgen Klopp’s red machine

Under the charismatic leadership of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool ended their 30-year title drought in the 2019-20 season — clinching the Premier League with 99 points.

Klopp's high-pressing, attacking style of play orchestrated by the dynamic trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino proved too much for opponents to handle.

With an 18-point gap over second-placed Manchester City, Liverpool’s title-winning campaign was a testament to their sheer dominance in the Covid-hit season.

Manchester United 1998-99: The original treble winners

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United achieved then unprecedented success in the 1998-99 season by clinching an iconic treble – the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League.

The attacking prowess of players like Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole, coupled with the leadership of Roy Keane, propelled United to glory.

The famous comeback against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final and the fact they finished one point above rivals Arsenal in the league epitomised the resilience and never-say-die attitude that defined this legendary team.

Manchester City 2017-18: Pep Guardiola’s footballing masterclass

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City delivered a footballing spectacle in the 2017-18 season, breaking multiple records on their way to the title.

With 100 points, 32 wins, and 106 goals, City played an exquisite brand of possession-based football that left opponents in awe.

The attacking trio of Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, and Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated intricate plays, showcasing Guardiola’s tactical brilliance and redefining the standards of excellence in the Premier League.

—

From Mourinho’s Chelsea to Wenger’s Invincibles, Klopp’s Reds, Ferguson’s treble-winning side, and Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling City, these teams have set the bar high for future generations — ensuring their place in footballing folklore.