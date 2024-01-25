Tesla hit by price war | ECB rate decision due

Markets Live

US car maker Tesla saw its shares down 6% in after-hours trading after it slashed the price of its most popular car Model Y in Europe and China this month amid a price war with rival BYD.

The Chinese giant last year knocked Tesla off the top spot to become the biggest maker of zero-emission cars in the world.

Tesla reported fourth quarter earnings of 3% to £19.7bn, below expectations, and warned about “notably lower” sales growth in 2024 as it prepares to launch its next-generation vehicle.

Profit of £1.6bn for the final three months of last year compared to £3bn in the previous year.

Tesla owner Elon Musk has warned that high interest rates have led to more subdued demand, prompting Tesla to offer cheaper deals.

The company is planning to start production of a mass market electric vehicle affordable to millions of drivers. Musk has long whetted the appetites of fans and investors with the promise of a cheaper range of Tesla cars.

ECB decision due

Investors await an interest rate decision from the European Central Bank and growth figures from the US.

The ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged and attention will focus on the timing of any cuts, with most analysts expecting a 25 basis points cut in April.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will report gross domestic figures, which are forecast to show that the US economy grew by 2% in the three months through December, slower than the 4.9% growth recorded in the third quarter.

Smart Metering Systems

Takeover offer documents relating to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts’ £1.3 billion bid for Glasgow-based Smart Metering Systems have been posted to shareholders.

The recommended offer will remain open for acceptance until 24 March and replaces the previously proposed scheme of arrangement which would have required a higher level of acceptances.

The scheme was formally dropped at a meeting on Monday.

The 955p-per-share bid was announced on 7 December and the earliest date on which it may be declared unconditional is 14 February.

Dr Martens

Bootmaker Dr Martens held full year guidance despite a slump in third-quarter revenues which it blamed on weakness in the US and its wholesale channel.

The company, which issued a profits warning in November, posted a 21% fall in income to £267m for the last three months of 2023.

“Trading in the quarter was volatile and we saw a softer December in line with trends across the industry,” said chief executive Kenny Wilson in an update.

“Whilst the consumer environment remains challenging, we are taking action to continue to grow our iconic brand and invest in our business. We remain confident in our product pipeline for autumn/winter 2024 and beyond.”

Halfords

Cycling and motor components group Halfords said third quarter sales came in below expectations, the conditions had improved.

“We continue to expect [pretax profit] to fall within the previously communicated range of £48 million to £53 million,” it said in an update.

“Whilst Q3 sales were below expectations, a strong start to Q4 trading, further cost action and resilient areas such as B2B performing well, mean that we are confident in the Q4 outlook,” it added.

Revenue rose 2% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis in the quarter, with stronger sales in motoring and needs-based categories partly offset by weaker spend in discretionary areas.