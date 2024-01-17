Surprise inflation rise dents hopes of early rate cut

Jump in prices

The increase in inflation defied forecasts

UK inflation has defied forecasts by rising to 4% in December and weakening the chances of an early interest rate cut.

Economists had forecast a fall to 3.8% from 3.9% in November and the surprise uplift in the consumer price index (CPI) measure of inflation is the first since February last year.

The US experienced a similar unexpected rise in December, showing that the battle with rising prices is not yet won.

January’s figure is also likely to rise because of the hike in the Ofgem energy price cap.

However, economists forecast further drops, with one recently suggesting it could be down to the Bank of England’s 2% target by April.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “As we have seen in the US, France and Germany, inflation does not fall in a straight line, but our plan is working and we should stick to it.

“We took difficult decisions to control borrowing and are now turning a corner, so we need to stay the course we have set out, including boosting growth with more competitive tax levels.”