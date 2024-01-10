Student tower block ‘will help re-energise city’

Scheme backed

New block in St Vincent Street

A huge tower block to provide student accommodation has been approved in St Vincent Street, Glasgow.

Developer Artisan Real Estate together with Homes for Students, the UK’s largest independent student management company, will now take forward the plan for 321 self-contained studio apartments aimed primarily at the post-graduate and overseas student market.

The tower will replace the existing office block, which has been vacant since 2019 and will be demolished.

Its propoents say it will complement the Glasgow City Council-backed ‘Golden Z’ plan to re-energise the central commercial district, though its architecture is a stark contrast to the city’s redstone Victorian core.

This includes plans for less retail and more restaurant and culture operators, with other suggestions including using empty upper floors of buildings for housing and shared workspaces.

Artisan’s Scottish Regional Director David Westwater, said: “We have engaged with the local business community, which is suffering with the decline of office workers following the pandemic, and they widely welcomed the prospect of renewed investment and energy that the development will bring to the area.

“We will actively work with our neighbours to make the development an active and integral part of the local area, providing opportunities for our neighbours to share communal meeting spaces.”

Regeneration specialist Artisan Real Estate, was behind the New Waverley development in Edinburgh and has recently completed the £80 million transformation of Glasgows A-Listed Custom House and neighbouring buildings into a hotel quarter overlooking the River Clyde.

It first secured planning permission for the 292-298 St Vincent Street site in 2020 with plans for a 255-room, 4-star hotel. Because of the impact of Covid 19 pandemic on the hospitality sector, alternative uses were explored resulting in a revised planning application for 250 serviced residential apartments.

Artisan subsequently secured a planning approval for this ‘co-living’ residential development from Glasgow City Council in early 2023, which is now superseded by the student development consent.