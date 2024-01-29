Venue for sale

Strathmore Golf Centre back on market for £1.5m

| January 29, 2024
Strathmore Golf Centre: an earlier bidder had to pull out

A popular Scottish golfing venue is back on the market with an asking price of about £1.5 million after a previous sale broke down.

Strathmore Golf Centre at Alyth in Perthshire has been family-owned for almost 20 years.

One of the most visited golfing destinations in the area, Strathmore extends to over 150 acres and includes the 18-hole Rannaleroch course, a nine-hole par-3 Leitfie Links course and practice facilities including a floodlit driving range.

A previous successful bidder was unable to sell their assets to complete a deal.

The golf centre is being advertised as having planning permission for a hotel and holiday homes on site.

It continues to be a popular venue for the hosting of PGA Scotland professional golfing events.

, Sport, Tourism & Leisure No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Gerrard in Liverpool return link after Klopp quit shock

Jurgen Klopp is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, two years beforeRead More

Brown ready to tackle the challenge as Ayr United boss

Scott Brown is back in Scottish football as head coach of Championship side Ayr UnitedRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.