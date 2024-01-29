Venue for sale
Strathmore Golf Centre back on market for £1.5m
A popular Scottish golfing venue is back on the market with an asking price of about £1.5 million after a previous sale broke down.
Strathmore Golf Centre at Alyth in Perthshire has been family-owned for almost 20 years.
One of the most visited golfing destinations in the area, Strathmore extends to over 150 acres and includes the 18-hole Rannaleroch course, a nine-hole par-3 Leitfie Links course and practice facilities including a floodlit driving range.
A previous successful bidder was unable to sell their assets to complete a deal.
The golf centre is being advertised as having planning permission for a hotel and holiday homes on site.
It continues to be a popular venue for the hosting of PGA Scotland professional golfing events.