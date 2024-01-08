Stewart Milne north west seeking administrator

Housebuilding

Stewart Milne is still seeking a buyer

Stewart Milne Homes North West England has filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator. The business is the English division of the Aberdeen-based house builder.

Latest results for the North England West business, based in Manchester, show a turnover of £45.9m for the year to 31 October 2022, generating a pre-tax loss of £1.1m.

The whole group was put up for sale in April 2022 when its founder and main shareholder Stewart Milne decided to retire after nearly 50 years at the helm.

But later that year the sale process was put on a pause amid the economic turmoil that followed the mini-budget introduced during Liz Truss’s brief reign as prime minister.

The company confirmed last year that it was again seeking a buyer after posting group results for the year showing a £16.5m pre-tax profit from turnover of £172.3m.

The results include £48m pocketed from the sale of Stewart Milne’s timber frame business to Donaldson Group in 2021. A further gain of £11m was recorded from the liquidation of its subsidiary, Countesswells Development. The combined £59m offset operating losses of £34m, the firm said.

Stewart Milne has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester and has a payroll of about 1,000 including subcontractors.