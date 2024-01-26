Spotless cleans up with East Anglia acquisition

Expansion

Deal done: Carron Henley and Roger Green

Spotless Commercial Cleaning, the Edinburgh-based firm, has acquired English rival Ashdown Cleaning, adding a further 100 staff to its team.

The addition of the business, purchased for an undisclosed sum from its retiring founder, takes annual turnover beyond £20m.

Launched in 2010, Norwich-based Ashdown Cleaning has grown a strong presence across Norfolk and East Anglia servicing a range of commercial clients in office buildings, business parks, medical and dental practices, manufacturing facilities and retail premises.

Acquiring the business further expands Spotless’s footprint across East Anglia where it has a number of existing commercial cleaning contracts in place. This latest deal follows further acquisitions by the company last year when it acquired Manchester-based Purity Group and Salisbury-based Clearsprings Support Services.

Founded in 1988 by its chairman Roger Green, Spotless now operates more than 1,700 contracts across the UK for blue chip companies, retail outlets, industrial leaders and premier commercial premises.

Mr Green said: “The office cleaning market is still in flux. Despite this, Spotless continues to go from strength to strength. This latest acquisition significantly enhances our market presence in East Anglia and builds on our growth strategy focused on expanding our presence to cover every UK postcode.”

CEO Carron Henley added: “Ashdown Cleaning has established a strong base and an excellent reputation with its clients across Norfolk and the wider East Anglia area.”