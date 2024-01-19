Soho House drops Love Loan plan for Glasgow club

Setback revealed

By a Daily Business reporter |

The view from the proposed Glasgow House rooftop

Soho House, the private members’ club for creatives artists, will no longer open in the Love Loan development in Glasgow, but will turn its attention to other potential locations in the city.

The Glasgow House project was announced last summer at a rooftop gala, attended by the actor Gerard Butler, with an intention to open this year.

Launched in 1995 by Nick Jones, husband of broadcaster Kirsty Young, it has 27 venues in 10 countries. Those who signed up for the Glasgow venue included comedian Karen Dunbar, concert and festivals organiser Geoff Ellis, actor and comedian Sanjeev Kohli, and the chief executive of Glasgow Film Theatre, Allison Gardner.

But the venue has been found to be unsuited to its requirements. An email from Soho House to members confirmed the decision to drop the plan.

It says: “I wanted to let you know that sadly we will no longer be opening a Soho House in Glasgow at the former Parish Council Chambers and Collectors Hall near the City Chambers.

“We have been working hard on this development for the last three years with the aim of opening in 2024, but unfortunately it’s become clear that the House cannot be completed within the timeline we had anticipated.”

The message, seen by GlasgowWorld and The Scotsman, explains that the proposed club could not accommodate “everything that our members would expect from a Soho House in Glasgow”.

This includes “spaces for eating, drinking and relaxing, it’s clear that fitness is also a priority to members and our plans for the existing site didn’t include amenities such as a gym, that we now believe a Soho House needs to have.”

The note added: “We love Glasgow for its creative energy and talent, although this is a really unfortunate setback, we remain certain that the city is the right place for a Soho House in Scotland. We are continuing to explore potential options to ensure we find a suitable location with the facilities you would expect.”

The Love Loan development is led by the Chris Stewart Group and includes the Inland Revenue building, the Parish Halls and an 80-year-old gap site, along with number of small storage buildings near the Glasgow City Chambers.

Chris Stewart: developer behind Love Loan (pic: Terry Murden)

A spokesperson for Soho House told GlasgowWorld that Glasgow remained its preferred location for its Scottish venue and that it hoped to find another site for the club.

A Chris Stewart Group spokesperson said: “We wish Soho House all the best after three years working in partnership.

“There is significant interest from national and international brands in the former Parish Council Chambers and Collectors Hall, and we are now able to progress these conversations.

“Following the successful openings of Flight Club, Hazel, and the AC by Marriott Hotel last year, we look forward to sharing more exciting developments regarding Love Loan in the near future.”