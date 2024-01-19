Second female president for Scottish Engineering

Industry

Bernie O’Neil: platform for diversity

Bernie O’Neil, operations director at Thales, Glasgow, has become the second female president of Scottish Engineering, succeeding Aine Finlayson who two years ago became the first in its 160-year history.

Ms O’Neil will hold the office for two years with Ian Wilkie, managing director of Leviton Network Solutions, as vice president.

She said the position “gives me the platform to encourage more diversity across industry, which is incredibly important.”

Ms Finlayson will move into the role of past president for the final part of her six-year commitment to Scottish Engineering’s president’s committee.

Mr Wilkie said: “I am passionate about engineering, manufacturing and other businesses playing a positive contribution in our country’s economy.

“At the heart of this are hardworking people, committed to making a difference. Scottish Engineering has a proud record of highlighting the importance of Engineers in our society and recognising the impact they make.”