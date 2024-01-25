Scottish Daily Mail announces editorial job cuts

Journalists axed

Daily Mail staff have been told about the cuts

More journalists are losing their jobs after the Scottish Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday announced a round of redundancies.

Daily Business has learned that at least seven staff, mainly on the sports desk, have been told they are no longer required.

Among those believed to have been put on gardening leave are football writers Mark Wilson and Graeme Croser, as well as rugby correspondent Rob Robertson and Brian Marjoribanks. Deputy night sports editor Ramsay Laing is also said to be among the casualties.

Sports staff on other titles are said to be at risk. David McCarthy was let go last week at the Daily Record whose parent group Reach recently announced a huge cull of journalists across the UK.

Alison Phillips will be resigning as editor of the Daily Mirror as part of 450 redundancies – almost a tenth of its entire workforce – in an effort to trim operating costs by 5% to 6% this year.

Ms Phillips, 53, is said to be taking voluntary redundancy as the owner of the Mirror, Express, Star, Sunday Mail and local newspapers across the UK proceeds with the biggest annual loss of jobs in the UK newspaper industry for decades.