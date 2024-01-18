Sainsbury’s plans ‘phased withdrawal’ from banking

Strategy switch

Sainsbury’s offices at Edinburgh Park (pic: Terry Murden)

Sainsbury’s has announced a “phased withdrawal” from its Edinburgh-based banking operations to focus on its core supermarket operations.

The company said that, following a strategic review of its financial services, these products will now be offered through dedicated providers through a distributed model. It already does this with its insurance products.

Ahead of its 7 February strategy update, the company said: “Over time this will result in a phased withdrawal from our core banking business. There will be no immediate changes to the products or services that we provide to customers as a result of this decision.”

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: “We have been clear since we launched our Food First strategy in 2020 that we would concentrate our efforts on our core retail businesses and today’s announcement reflects that strategic focus..

“It’s business as usual for now at Sainsbury’s Bank and there will be no immediate changes to products and services as a result of today’s announcement. We will of course communicate directly to customers well in advance of any changes to their products and services.”

Jim Brown will retire as chief executive of Sainsbury’s Bank and will be succeeded by Robert Mulhall, the former head of Allied Irish Bank’s UK division, at the end of March.