Russell and Darge named co-captains of Scotland

Six Nations

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Respected: Finn Russell

Rory Darge and Finn Russell have been named co-captains for Scotland ahead of the 2024 Guinness Six Nations.

Both players have captained Scotland already this season with Darge leading the Scots to victory over Italy in the summer and the following week Russell took the armband in a memorable comeback victory over France at Murrayfield.

Glasgow Warriors flanker Darge made his debut for Scotland in 2022 against Wales and has gone on to make 15 appearances for his country.

Russell made his debut 10 years ago and has been an integral part of the Scotland squad ever since, collecting his 75th cap at the Rugby World Cup.

Gregor Townsend said: “Appointing co-captains for this year’s Guinness Six Nations allows us to further grow and develop the leadership within the squad.

“Rory and Finn captained Scotland last summer and bring different strengths and styles of leadership to the table.

“Both are highly respected within our squad and have been part of our leadership group for some time. I’m sure they will thrive with this responsibility and lean on our other leaders to drive certain aspects of our preparation, mindset and performance.

“Jamie has done an excellent job as our captain since October 2022 and he will continue to be one of the key leaders in our group. He now has the opportunity to focus more on his game and deliver his best rugby over the next few weeks.”

Meanwhile, Ross McCann has replaced Darcy Graham who has been ruled out for at least the first two games of the Guinness Six Nations with a quad injury.



The 26-year-old winger hails from Edinburgh and played for Scotland U20s before becoming a full-time Scotland 7s player.