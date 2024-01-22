Rising costs force Windswept Brewing to close

Venture ends

Al Read and Nigel Tiddy

Scottish craft brewery Windswept Brewing Co will be closing its doors unless a buyer can be found for the business.

The Lossiemouth company, formed in 2012 by two former RAF pilots, blamed an increasing number of challenges which have had “a significant impact” on the brewery’s viability.

Co-founders Al Read and Nigel Tiddy said in a statement: “Unfortunately, spiralling energy and raw material costs and falling sales throughout the craft beer industry, caused largely by the cost-of-living crisis, have left us in the position where we are no longer able to ride out the storm.”

The duo explained how the “past 11 years have been an amazing adventure” and admitted that the brewery had come a long way since its first brew in November 2012”.

Its portfolio of beers included Hurricane and Tornado and it built a healthy export market to six countries. Even the global pandemic did not stop the brewery with four new beers released in 2020.

The business will remain open until 29 January for online sales while its taproom will close in the first week of February.

In 2021 another Highlands brewery, Whooha Brewing, collapsed but was bought out of administration by North Coast Brewing Co, which includes Isle of Skye Brewing and Black Wolf Brewery.