Richest man Povlsen suffers loss at Wildland firm

Dane takes hit

Anders Povlsen: Scotland’s richest man

Retail and property billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, Scotland’s richest man, has seen his hospitality and estates business plunge to a loss because of rising costs and lower occupancy.

In the year to 31 July the Dane’s Wildland company posted a deepening loss of £9.3 million (2022: £6.8m) on a turnover of £2.88m, a sharp drop on the previous year’s £4.22m.

The 51-year-old, who is said to be worth £8.5 billion, owns the Danish fashion retailer Bestseller and is the largest shareholder in the UK’s online retail giant Asos with a 25% stake.

Other assets include the 400-year-old Aldourie Castle on Loch Ness. He is Scotland’s largest landowner, with an estate of more than 220,000 acres and owns the vacant Jenner’s building in Edinburgh which was hit last year by a devastating fire.

Povlsen owns the Jenners building and Aldourie Castle

He also raked in about £90m from his 22.8% stake in UK investment bank Numis following its takeover by Deutsche Bank in October.

Investment in the relaunch of Aldourie Castle and in Hope Lodge was another factor in the loss at Wildland.

The group took impairment charges on its investment in Incharvie Group and the North Coast 500 tourist route.