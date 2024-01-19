December slump

Retailers suffer slowest sales since lockdown

| January 19, 2024
Christmas shoppers in Multrees Walk
Fewer shoppers hit the streets in December (pic: Terry Murden)

Sales volumes last month slumped by 3.2%, the worst performance January 2021 when lockdown restrictions were in place.

The fall follows a 1.4% rise in November, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which believes there was Black Friday blip.

However, cost of living pressures continued to swing consumer sentiment, with many shoppers saying they would spend less at Christmas.

Heather Bovill, deputy director for surveys and economic indicators at the ONS, said: “Food stores performed very poorly, with their steepest fall since May 2021 as early Christmas shopping led to slow December sales.

“Department stores, clothing shops and household goods retailers reported sluggish sales too as consumers spent less on Christmas gifts, but had also purchased earlier during Black Friday promotions, to help spread the cost.

“The longer-term picture remains subdued, with quarterly sales dipping, while annual sales volumes fell for the second consecutive year, to their lowest level in five years.”

News, Consumer & Retail, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Chancellor in Davos

Hunt’s tax cut hint threatens to widen Scots gulf

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has dropped strong hints that he will cut taxes in the springRead More

David Farquhar and Andrew Lloyd

CEO departs as vertical farmer IGS raises funds

Intelligent Growth Solutions, the Scottish vertical farming company, has announced the departure of its chiefRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.