Pirrie gets Heriot-Watt role, Cassels in Four tie-up

Investment & PR

Elizabeth Pirrie: excited

Elizabeth Pirrie, CEO of women’s investment group AccelerateHER and chief operating officer of Investing Women Angels, is to become an entrepreneur in residence at Heriot-Watt University’s Global Research, Innovation & Discovery facility.

Ms Pirrie, a qualified accountant, will be joined by her team at AccelerateHER to encourage more women to explore entrepreneurship.

A statement from the university said: “Her passion for fostering innovation and creating a more inclusive business environment aligns seamlessly with our mission at Heriot-Watt University to increase participation and opportunities for female entrepreneurs.”

Ms Pirrie said: “To say I am excited, is an understatement.”

Cassels teams up with Four

PR consultant Audrey Cassels has teamed up with marketing agency Four and taken on a director position to help with its growth.

Ms Cassels, who owns Edinburgh-based Jigsaw PR, said she will be looking to create new avenues for collaborations between them.