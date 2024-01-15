New tenant

Pensions firm Aptia takes space in Verdant offices

A global pensions company is taking space at CEG’s Verdant office development at South Gyle Business Park in west Edinburgh.

Aptia is taking a turnkey office solution for 8,470 sq ft of CEG’s Let Ready Custom Design + Fit Out space. 

Launched on 1 January, Aptia is the largest private sector pension administrator in the UK with a significant presence in Scotland.

The Verdant development has undergone a £4.5million makeover, which saw the addition of a new café, changing facilities, EV charging and a cycle hub with secure parking and repair facility.

Eyco and Savills are the agents for Verdant. 

