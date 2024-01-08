Orbex adds space and tech stalwarts in key roles

Space technology

Phillip Chambers and Miguel Belló Mora

Orbital launch services company, Orbex, has appointed two tech and space sector stalwarts to senior roles.

Scale-up expert Phillip Chambers joins as chief executive and Miguel Belló Mora leaves his post as at the Spanish Space Agency to join as executive chair.

Mr Chambers joins with more than two decades of experience in building companies and scaling technology platforms including Gumtree, Peakon (acquired by Workday), and Qype (acquired by Yelp).

He has already been part of the Orbex journey, becoming an investor in the firm’s Series C funding round during which the company raised £40.4 million.

Mr Belló Mora most recently held the role of director general of the Spanish Space Agency and commissioner for the Aerospace Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE), where he oversaw a €4.5 billion programme for the Spanish aerospace sector.

This followed a career in leadership positions including founder and CEO of DEIMOS space group and CEO of the Atlantic International Research Centre.

The pair join at a critical time for the UK space sector, which is rapidly developing the necessary capabilities to launch satellites into orbit for the first time.

Mr Chambers will oversee the next phase in Orbex’s growth, including the completion of its Sutherland Spaceport, which will be the first spaceport globally to be carbon-neutral in its construction and operation, testing phases and regulatory licensing.

He said: “Orbex’s work is pivotal in making the UK a hub for European orbital launch, and after having already invested in the vision, I’m looking forward to focusing all my energy on driving Orbex towards the next phase of growth.”

Mr Belló Mora said: “Orbex’s ambition to continually drive the industry forward in both technology and green innovation, is unique for the business, and I am pleased to be able to help shape this.

“To be joining at the same time as Phil is an added bonus, and I look forward to working closely together during what is shaping up to be a crucial few years for Orbex.”