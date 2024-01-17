New funding model supports innovation centres

Tech investment

IBioIC focuses on sustainable materials

A new funding model aims to bring Scotland’s colleges and universities closer to the network of innovation centres.

The Scottish Funding Council’s (SFC) new approach focuses on long-term annual investment across four innovation centres: Built Environment Smarter Transformation (BE-ST), The Data Lab, Industrial Biotechnology IC (IBioIC), and Digital Heath and Care IC (DHI).

The funding body is committed to supporting research and innovation of the innovation centres through its support of universities and the development of bespoke transition plans.

Up to £8 million, allocated through the SFC, was announced today at the opening of the new National Retrofit Centre for Scotland at BE-ST, based at Hamilton International Technology Park.

This facility will help to revolutionise the retrofit of buildings in Scotland, through use of new technologies, materials and processes such as Passivhaus. BEST supports Scotland’s construction sector helping the industry embrace innovations like drones, robotics and exo skeletons.

The Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC) receives support to continue the development of a greener economy and support Scotland’s transition to net zero.

Industrial biotechnology explores the creation of more sustainable materials, consumer goods and pharmaceuticals by using bio-based alternatives to petrochemicals.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “The centres allow businesses and organisations to innovate by working with the best from academia to develop new products and processes.

“This will drive positive societal impact and economic prosperity across the country.”