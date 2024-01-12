New focus for Scottish Enterprise, inflation to dip

Week Ahead

SE CEO Adrian Gillespie will be in Aberdeen

Scottish Enterprise will launch a new “future focus and approach to economic development” on Monday, designed to unlock billions of pounds and thousands of jobs for Scotland’s economy over the next few years.

Details will be unveiled when First Minister Humza Yousaf and Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray accompany Scottish Enterprise CEO Adrian Gillespie on a visit to Verlume, an Aberdeen-based company providing offshore intelligent energy management and energy storage technology.

It is thought the new focus will see the agency take a key role in driving the energy transition.

Inflation will be a key focal point for the coming week and offer a crucial pointer to the Bank of England’s next decision on interest rates.

The consumer price index (CPI) for December, due on Wednesday, the CPI is forecast to show prices gained 0.1% month-on-month, though the annual rate of inflation is expected to have eased to 3.8% from 3.9%. Core inflation, meanwhile, is tipped to have slowed to 4.9% last month, down from 5.1% in November.

However, US prices grew by 3.4% in December on an annual basis, up from 3.1% and above expectations, which may temper expectations for a sooner-than-expected interest-rate cut from either the Federal Reserve or the Bank of England.

Tim San Wong, Global Capital Markets associate at Validus Risk Management says that given largely resilient economic data he does not expect an “aggressive cutting cycle” from the Bank.

Others believe inflation will be down to the government’s 2% target by April which will pave the way for an interest rate cut in May.

City Diary

Monday 15 January

Trading updates from Rio Tinto and PageGroup

and Davos World Economic Forum (all week)

UK labour market figures

Rightmove UK house price index

Tuesday 16 January

Trading updates from Experian and QinetiQ

Wednesday 17 January

Trading updates from Galliford Try and 888

and UK inflation

Chinese industrial production, retail sales and tangible fixed asset investment growth

EU inflation

US retail sales

US industrial production

Thursday 18 January

Trading updates from Sage, Flutter Entertainment, Kier, Currys, Bakkavor and N Brown

and US weekly initial unemployment claims

Friday 19 January

Trading updates from DFS Furniture

UK retail sales