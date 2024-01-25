Navigating Change: TPT’s Expertise in DB Scheme Consolidation

Advertorial Content |

For DB schemes considering consolidation, it can be challenging to establish which solution is the best fit for your scheme. Jonathan Jackaman, Head of Business Development at TPT explores the options now available, for wherever you are on your endgame journey.

Since the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) published its white paper on ‘protecting defined benefit pension schemes’ back in 2018, a variety of new products and services have been developed across the industry – all designed to help trustees and sponsors embrace consolidation.

Outside of the public sector, the vast majority of UK employers now offer defined contribution (DC) schemes for current employees. Consolidated DC arrangements are very much ‘the norm’ for newer schemes. And over the past decade, many previously ‘unbundled’ own-trust DC schemes have also moved to a consolidated model.

The success of consolidation in DC is likely to be a key driver in getting trustees and sponsors to consider how they can benefit from similar efficiencies and economies of scale on the DB side. And, with the plethora of options now available for DB schemes, there is likely to be a consolidation approach that could benefit your scheme, wherever you are on your journey.

Consolidating some or all elements of managing your scheme can create significant time and cost savings while improving quality and reducing (or, in some cases, removing entirely) the burden on your trustees.

Jonathan Jackaman, Head of Business Development at TPT, stated, “Each consolidation option offers different benefits. As with most things, it all comes down to finding the right approach for your scheme, sponsor and members. In many cases, you may find it beneficial to use different consolidation options as you progress through your end-game journey. For example, moving to a single provider for all services to resolve both data and illiquid asset issues, then to a master trust, before finally securing members’ benefits through buyout”.

Top Advantages of DB Pension Scheme Consolidation

Cost Efficiency

Through service supply efficiency, schemes can adopt a simplified approach to running a scheme with recognised and anticipated expenses, allowing for enhanced financial planning and cost management.

Improved Governance

By integrating ties with companies that provide services, you may obtain connections with professionals through a single point of interaction. Consolidation improves effectiveness and transparency by lowering the quantity of time invested in dealing with multiple service providers, freeing up trustees and the sponsoring enterprise to focus on more critical strategic concerns.

Risk Management

With growing rules, consolidation can give an improved strategy to administer a pension scheme and position it for its end game, which might be a buy-out, a superfund, a run-off, or perhaps something else, all while maintaining an identifiable strategic focus. Reduce the risk of financial ruin by controlling adviser expenses and establishing a clear path to the pension’s long-term goals.

Investment Accessibility

Consolidation provides the ability to utilise techniques, resources, and investment classifications that are typically accessible to bigger schemes. Programmes that are part of a bigger fund might benefit from economies of scale.

