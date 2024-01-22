More NatWest shares sold | FTSE 100 rises on EY report

Markets Live

The UK Government has sold more shares in NatWest, trimming its ownership of the bank to 35.94% from 36.94%.

Under its former group name Royal Bank of Scotland it was bailed out after almost going bust in 2008 and in recent years the Treasury has been cutting down its stake.

During last year’s Autumn Statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced he wanted sell more shares in NatWest in a retail sale, similar to the Tell Sid campaign of the 1980s when the government privateised British Gas. This would boost share ownership among the public.

FTSE 100 ahead

10am: The FTSE 100 was off its peak for the day but still trading in positive territory as it regained some ground after last week’s sell-off.

It was expected to start the week on the front foot after a positive outlook report on the UK economy from the EY Item Club and strong gains on Wall Street on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%, the S&P 500 was up 1.2% – reaching an all-time high – and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.7%.

CMC Markets UK chief market analyst Michael Hewson said: “The current divergence between US and European markets is probably down to the belief that the US economy is in much better shape than its European counterparts, a belief that is likely to be reinforced further this week by the latest US Q4 GDP numbers, ahead of next week’s Fed meeting.”

Tesla, Intel, Netflix and GE are among those reporting earnings this week.

In Asia, China’s central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Monday, as expected by the market.

Compass acquisition

Catering giant Compass Group has served up a £475 million deal to buy CH&Co, the hospitality provider for venues such as Kew Gardens.

