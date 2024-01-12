Menzies Parcels closing depots with 270 jobs at risk

Parcels blow

By a Daily Business reporter |

Menzies Distribution staff face losing their jobs

Menzies Parcels, a subsidiary of Menzies Distribution, is being closed after 23 years, after reporting significant losses.

The courier service will shut 15 depots in northern Scotland putting 270 jobs at risk. Trade union Unite said it was “actively engaging” with its members.

In a letter to staff Menzies Distribution said: “The business has been incurring significant losses over the last two years and, having exhausted all other options, has come to the disappointing conclusion that it is no longer sustainable in its current form.”

It said the last day of business for the delivery company would be 29 February.

InPost Group recently acquired a 30% stake in Menzies Distribution for £49.3m, with a three-year option to acquire the remaining 70% equity.

Menzies said last month that it was in the process of restructuring its business to focus on profitable parts of its operations.

Streamline Shipping Group has taken over the transport activity and warehouse operations in the Northern Isles.

The company is now the shipping, warehousing and last-mile delivery partner for more than 90% of UK national carrier networks for the Northern Isles.

Streamline employs more than 80 staff on the islands, delivering around 685,000 parcels in 2023.

Menzies Distribution had only been operating in Shetland for two and a half years after it bought JBT Distribution in the summer of 2021.