Matthew Algie marks Tchibo merger as new group HQ

Glasgow boost

Matthew Algie’s roastery in Glasgow

Glasgow coffee roaster Matthew Algie’s parent company Tchibo is moving the headquarters of the group to Scotland as it completes a formal merger of the brands.

Hamburg-based Tchibo acquired Matthew Algie in 2016 and Capitol Foods in 2018 with each operating under its own name. Tchibo has now decided to consolidate its UK & Ireland businesses under the Scottish brand.

The single business will provide customers with a wider range of products from across the entire business portfolio and says the new structure will offer improved efficiency and service to its customers.

Recently-announced investment in the Glasgow roastery has expanded its production capabilities, with new coffee products coming into the Glasgow HQ over the coming 12 months.

Paul Chadderton, managing director at Matthew Algie, said: “This is a significant moment for our business and particularly for our Glasgow HQ which is the beating heart of our business.

“Coupling this move with the recent investment programme we announced back in April 2023 it places the firm in a very strong position to build upon our growth strategy and at a pivitoal moment in the coffee sector.

“The majority of the senior leadership team, including myself, have all relocated to Glasgow as we continue to expand the capabilities of the site including launching our new fully recyclable packaging, various new product lines and our training and development hub which is an industry leading centre for training the next generation of baristas across the UK and Ireland.”

He continued: “We are seeing new markets emerge as businesses look to grow their sources of revenue. Sectors such as garden centres no longer simply use their cafes as a footfall driver but is a critical part of their income.”