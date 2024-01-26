Markets buoyed by rising consumer confidence

Stocks surge

Shoppers are feeling more upbeat (pic: Terry Murden)

Stocks jumped higher at today’s opening after a key confidence index reached its highest level in two years.

London’s blue chip FTSE 100 was up 63.34 points, 0.8%, at 7,593.07 in early trade after the GfK index increased three points to -19 in January, with shoppers more optimistic about their personal finance situation.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said: “Despite the cost-of-living crisis still impacting many households across the UK, consumers appear to be encouraged by the positive news about falling inflation.

“On balance, while there is national and global turmoil, the Consumer Confidence Index has started 2024 on a positive note – let’s see if this optimism continues.”

Leading the FTSE 100 risers were Diageo, up 3.6%, and Burberry, up 3.1%, after LVMH reported a pick up sales growth in its fourth quarter.

Further encouragement came from the US where positive economic data has seen Wall Street stocks continue their upward march.

US gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 3.3% in the last quarter of 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6%, the S&P 500 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite 0.2%.

“Across the Atlantic, the US released its latest GDP update and the data was as good as it could possibly get,” noted Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

The European Central Bank left its key interest rate at a record high on Thursday afternoon.

WH Smith

WH Smith posted a growth in sales in the 20 weeks to 26 January 2024 as it achieved its ”strongest-ever position as a global travel retailer.”

Total group revenue was up 8% on the prior year. Across its global travel divisions, it has seen continued momentum since the start of the financial year, resulting in a strong 20-week performance, up 16% on 2023 on a constant currency basis.

UK High Street division delivered a good performance, in line with expectations, with store like-for-like (LFL) revenue up 1% in December.

