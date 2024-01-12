Mark Dodson to quit Scottish Rugby in summer

Exiting a year early

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Exit: Mark Dodson

Mark Dodson is leaving his role as chief executive of Scottish Rugby this summer, a year earlier than expected.

Dodson, who was appointed in September 2011, previously had his deal extended in June 2022 through to the summer of 2025.

With a revised governance structure now in place, a new Scottish Rugby Limited chair appointed and work progressing on the organisation’s 10-year strategy, Dodson decided the time was right to step aside early.

He said: “I’ve been reflecting post the 2023 World Cup and felt it was the right time to bring my Scottish Rugby role to a close and begin looking forward to the next chapter in my career.

“With several key organisational elements now in place such as the new governance structure becoming operational, working closely with the new Scottish Rugby Limited Board Chair John McGuigan and our national and professional teams settled, I felt it was only right to make my intentions known.

“As work progresses on our new 10-year strategy and given I wasn’t going to be in post to see it delivered beyond 2025 I think it’s right and appropriate to give space for the new CEO to come in and take that important work forward.”

Chair of Scottish Rugby Limited, John McGuigan said: “Mark has given over a decade of his career to Scottish Rugby so it is understandable that this was a significant decision.

“It will though enable us to progress the recruitment for the new Performance Director and his own successor as chief executive in an open and transparent manner and for that I’d like to thank him.”

Dodson joined Scottish Rugby from the Guardian Media Group on the eve of the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. He currently represents Scotland on the international rugby stage on the boards of British and Irish Lions, Six Nations, United Rugby Championship and on the World Rugby Council and General Assembly of EPCR. He also sits on the Finance, Audit and Risk and Professional Game committees at World Rugby.