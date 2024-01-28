Profit share

Manorview payout brightens hospitality outlook

| January 28, 2024
Manorview staff will enjoy a share of profits

An independent hotels and restaurants group has delivered a record profit share for its staff that offers a glimmer of optimism for the beleaguered hospitality sector.

Manorview, which owns and operates 12 venues across central Scotland, is distributing more than £270,000 to its team via its Heartcount profit share scheme.

All those in the business with more than 12 months service qualify for a share of 10% of Manorview’s net profits. The total amount being shared this year is £273,560 – and 471 team members have qualified.

It will equate to two weeks’ worth of pay and the total payout beasts the previous record of £162,479 allocated to the team in January last year. 

The amount paid is calculated on hours worked during a 12-month period – not on job title or salary.

Manorview’s portfolio includes Bowfield Hotel & Spa in Howwood, Brisbane House in Largs and the Busby Hotel in Clarkston.

Managing director David Tracey said: “Fairness is at the heart of our decisions. Every person in every role across our business impacts our success, so it’s right that profit is shared in a fair way.

“The calculation process ultimately means that it doesn’t matter whether someone is a kitchen porter, bar team, wedding sales manager, general manager, housekeeper or director – if they’ve worked the same hours, they get the same profit share.”

All team members at the group are paid the real living wage at a minimum, and the business also recently set up a registered charity, the Manorview Foundation, to support those experiencing poverty and hardship.

In December the firm hosted 1,700 underprivileged children across 18 free party nights – ensuring they could experience some Christmas magic. 

News, Scotland, Tourism & Leisure No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Great-British-Bake-off-C4

Channel 4 to axe staff in advertising downturn

Channel 4 is expected to be the latest media company to announce job losses thisRead More

RBS HQ

Hunt may trigger sale of NatWest shares in June

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to launch his “Tell Sid” share sale in NatWest/RBS sharesRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.