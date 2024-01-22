Linlithgow Distillery sells 75% stake and hires CEO

New investor

Linlithgow Distillery has a portfolio of products

Scottish gin and vodka producer Linlithgow Distillery has sold 75% of the business to financial services firm Billion Global Chase (BGC).

The deal follows a decision by the distillery’s co-founders In March last year to put the business up for sale amid rising costs and spirits duty and the incoming deposit return scheme which never happened.

Details of the deal were not disclosed but Linlithgow now plans to use the new investment to add rum and whisky to its product portfolio this year.

Alyson and Ross Jamieson, who set up the business in 2017, said the investment secures the long-term future of the distillery.

“The partnership underscores our shared commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. BGC’s financial backing and knowledge of business across a portfolio of business will enable us to achieve our goals of whisky distilling, as well as provide guidance and direction.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of BGC Group and our loyal customers. Together, we are embarking on an exciting new chapter in the story of Linlithgow Distillery. We are very excited about the future.”

Ross and Alyson Jamieson: future secured

The distillery’s portfolio includes a range of premium LinGin gins, comprising a London Dry expression, limited edition cask-aged variants, and pink fruit-based gin, a mulled gin, and a navy strength bottling.

In addition to the new investment, George Matharu has been appointed chief executive.

Mr Matharu commented: “This investment will enable the company to increase exports to foreign markets, extending the reach of Linlithgow Distillery globally.

“We look forward to sharing our passion for exceptional spirits with new audiences around the world.”