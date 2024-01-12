Leckridge boosts Aberdein Considine Wealth

Finance

Ross Leckridge: experience

Aberdein Considine has strengthened its wealth management operation, AC Wealth, with the appointment of Ross Leckridge as a chartered financial planner for the newly created Edinburgh division of its financial planning team.

Mr Leckridge has spent more than 20 years in financial services and is a Fellow of the Personal Finance Society. He joins AC Wealth from Johnston Carmichael Wealth, where he was both head of proposition and a chartered financial planner.

His previous roles include working as a chartered financial planner for prominent firms Mearns & Co and Carbon Financial, as well as AWD Chase de Vere where he was a financial planner.

AC Wealth currently has one of Scotland’s largest teams of independent financial planners, with over 18 specialists.

Jen Paice, chief executive (Wealth), comments: “The roots of our business may be in the North East of Scotland, where we continue to nurture lasting client relationships, but we’re ready to bring the benefits of our trusted face-to-face financial planning to more people across the country.

“The appointment of Ross and the development of our financial planning team in Edinburgh makes this a reality.”