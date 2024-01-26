Lar Housing Trust appoints two non-executives

Housing

Ed Monaghan and Andrew Cowan

Two senior figures in the Scottish business community have taken on non-executive roles at a subsidiary of the charity Lar Housing Trust.

Ed Monaghan, former CEO at housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel, and Andrew Cowan, managing partner at solicitors TC Young, have been appointed to the board of Lar Operations CIC (community interest company).

Mikko Ramstedt, the CIC’s managing director, said: “Both Ed and Andrew bring a wealth of relevant experience to our board. They are highly respected in the housing sector and both have been involved with the Lar Group in other roles, so are well versed already in our work and strategy.

“We have ambitious growth plans for CIC and their expertise will be invaluable going forward.”

CIC provides property management, factoring and maintenance services and will be extending its services, community facilities and commercial spaces at Lar developments.

Mr Monaghan, also a non-executive director at Lar Projects, said: “Lar is a very impressive organisation, which is making a significant contribution to the sector. I look forward to working with the team and to helping them increase their commercial activities.”

Mr Cowan, a specialist in Scottish tenancy law, added: “Since it launched, Lar has enjoyed great success and impressive growth. With that growth comes other challenges as it diversifies and takes on new challenges.”

The pair take up their new roles with immediate effect.