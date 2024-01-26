Gerrard in Liverpool return link after Klopp quit shock

Summer exit for German

Jurgen Klopp is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, two years before his contract is to due to expire at Anfield.

The German, who took over the reins in October 2015, has won every major honour with the Reds but says he is “running out of energy”.

The talk will now be who succeeds him on Merseyside, and former Rangers boss and Anfield legend Steven Gerrard are among those linked with a return.

However, he has just signed a new two-year contract with Al-Ettifaq, reportedly worth £15 million a year to remain as coach until 2027, which may dampen some enthusiasm the club has to tempt him back.

Having won the Champions League in 2019 and guided Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years in 2019-20, Klopp will leave huge shoes to fill when he departs.

“I told the club already in November,” the 56-year-old said. “I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

In a message to the supporters, he added: “After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

Klopp’s side failed to win any major silverware last season but are in contention for four trophies this term and currently sit at the top of the English Premier League.

Assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, as well as elite development coach Vitor Matos, will also leave in the summer.