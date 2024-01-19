Jump Ship leaps into new non-alcohol brewery

Beer boost

Sonja Mitchell: new contracts

Non-alcoholic beer maker Jump Ship Brewing has moved into its new brewery after raising more than £300,000 in days through a crowfund last year.

The speed of the fundraising demonstrated the rising popularity of the no and low movement.

The new premises at Pathhead in Midlothian will allow production to be quadrupled to as much as 800,000 litres per year.

Founded by Sonja Mitchell in 2019 the Jump Ship brand is among a new generation of beers appealing to consumers who are moving away from alcohol.

It is estimated that more than 25% of 18-25-year-olds in the UK are non-drinkers, and nearly 20 million adults are moderating their alcohol intake by switching between alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

Ms Mitchell said: “The funding bid has allowed us to expand and explore new contracts in new territories and get our cans to customers on new shores and close to home with on and off trade sales.”

She said the first cans from the new brewery will be available from next month.

Jump Ship Brewing has a strong charitable focus, with a commitment from the outset to donate at least 10% of its profits to a variety of charities, which are nominated by Jump Ship’s customers, or ‘ship mates’ as they are described.

All its beers are also gluten free, suitable for vegans and contain the same amount of alcohol per can as a ripe banana.