Jobs saved as troubled window frames firm acquired

Buyer found

The deal has saved jobs at Evoframes (pic: Facebook)

Almost 80 jobs have been saved after a Livingston-based firm window products supplier was bought out of administration.

Evoframes, established only in 2020 to serve trade counters, builders, joiners and window-fitters, has been acquired in a pre-pack sale by Walesp-based Rooms & Views. The buyer is a uPVC window manufacturer.

Ken Pattullo and Jamie Taylor of Begbies Traynor were appointed joint administrators of Evoframes on 17 January.

Mr Pattullo, managing partner at Begbies Traynor in Scotland, said: “Unfortunately, like many businesses, Evoframes was severely impacted by higher interest rates as well as increasing costs over the last year.

“We are pleased to have completed a sale, which sees the business continuing in the hands of new, but experienced owners, and providing a more secure future for the 76-strong workforce.”

Begbies Traynor this week published a report finding a sharp jump in the number of firms in distress.