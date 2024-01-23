Buyer found
Jobs saved as troubled window frames firm acquired
Almost 80 jobs have been saved after a Livingston-based firm window products supplier was bought out of administration.
Evoframes, established only in 2020 to serve trade counters, builders, joiners and window-fitters, has been acquired in a pre-pack sale by Walesp-based Rooms & Views. The buyer is a uPVC window manufacturer.
Ken Pattullo and Jamie Taylor of Begbies Traynor were appointed joint administrators of Evoframes on 17 January.
Mr Pattullo, managing partner at Begbies Traynor in Scotland, said: “Unfortunately, like many businesses, Evoframes was severely impacted by higher interest rates as well as increasing costs over the last year.
“We are pleased to have completed a sale, which sees the business continuing in the hands of new, but experienced owners, and providing a more secure future for the 76-strong workforce.”
Begbies Traynor this week published a report finding a sharp jump in the number of firms in distress.