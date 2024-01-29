IP firm Potter Clarkson hires Glasgow office head

Patents

European intellectual property firm Potter Clarkson has opened offices in Glasgow to serve its client base of investors and high-growth SMEs across Scotland.

The team will be headed up by partner Deborah Maxwell who has more than a decade of experience as a patent and design attorney as well as an IP practitioner.

She will be supported by fellow patent attorneys Sara Holland and Veronika Brázdová, and litigation and licensing partner Dave Holt.

Building on the firm’s existing Scottish client roster, Potter Clarkson has ambitious plans to grow in a range of sectors, including Scotland’s thriving space industry, energy & cleantech, industrial biotechnology, manufacturing, and medtech.

Potter Clarkson’s expansion into Scotland follows a period of sustained growth for the firm across Europe, which already has offices in London, Nottingham, Copenhagen, Aarhus, Stockholm, and Lund.