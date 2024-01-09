IGG adds adviser | funktioncreep sold | tower block backed

News digest

Staying on: Peter Dorward

Independent Governance Group (IGG), a provider of professional pensions trusteeship and governance services, has acquired Edinburgh-based pensions fund adviser IC Select.

The deal extends IGG services to the selection and oversight of investment consultants and fiduciary management providers.

IC Select has a 16-year track record and more than 50 years of combined experience across its team.

Peter Dorward, managing director, will continue to lead IC Select, with founder Roger Brown also remaining with the business.

The acquisition allows IGG to establish a new Scottish hub in Edinburgh as part of its wider regional roll-out strategy. IC Select and its clients will join a network of offices across the UK with more than 170 staff.

Visual effects company acquired

Events company 21CC Group has acquired Midlothian-based laser and visual installation company funktioncreep.

The six-figure deal will create opportunities for 21CC Group to move into new sectors and deliver even bigger events with the addition of laser displays, 3D video mapping and visual effects.

Established in 2006, funktioncreep is known for its laser shows, architectural projection mapping, LED and holographic projections as well as in-house content creation.

Clients include Peter Vardy, People’s Postcode Lottery, Culture Creative, Tigerlily and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, as well as festivals such as Glastonbury, TRNSMT, Creamfields, Celtic Connections and Terminal V.

Student tower approved

New block in St Vincent Street

A huge tower block to provide student accommodation has been approved in St Vincent Street, Glasgow.

Developer Artisan Real Estate together with Homes for Students, the UK’s largest independent student management company, will now take forward the plan for 321 self-contained studio apartments aimed primarily at the post-graduate and overseas student market.

The tower will replace the existing office block, which has been vacant since 2019 and will be demolished.

Its propoents say it will complement the Glasgow City Council-backed ‘Golden Z’ plan to re-energise the central commercial district, though its architecture is a stark contrast to the city’s redstone Victorian core.