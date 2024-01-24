Hotels veteran Campbell joins Apex Hotels board

Tourism

Stewart Campbell: joins the board

Hospitality veteran Stewart Campbell is joining Scotland-based Apex Hotels as a non-executive director as the company prepares for further growth.

During a 20-year career he has operated more than 100 hotels in the UK and Ireland and was managing director of one of Europe’s largest hotel management companies.

He has a wealth of knowledge and experience in all types of hotels transactions and holds several directorships in hospitality businesses as well as ownership interests in hotel assets over the years.

Apex Hotels’ chairman Ian Springford said: “It’s an exciting time at Apex Hotels, where we are continuing to invest in the business.

“Stewart brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the sector, both at an operational level and on the acquisition and opening of new hotel properties to support our growth ambitions. I am delighted Stewart is joining us and I am very much look forward to working with him.”

Mr Campbell adds: “It is a privilege to join such a strong hospitality business at such an exciting time for the industry. I have long admired Apex Hotels which deliver an exceptional guest experience in key hotel markets throughout the UK.”