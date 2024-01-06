Grocers, Wood and US inflation get top billing

Week Ahead

An upbeat trading statement from Next and a profits warning from JD Sports has delivered mixed messages on the retail sector’s festive performance.

Analysts will look to Marks & Spencer, Tesco and Sainsbury’s for further clues when they update in the coming week. Shares in M&S ended 2023 at their highest level since early 2019, buoyed by August’s trading statement update and then November’s equally positive first-half results.

At the half-year stage, food sales were up 11.7% like-for-like, and clothing & home by 5.5%, so that total UK sales were up 9.6%. International rose 3.9% (using constant currencies).

Comments on dividends will almost certainly be left to the full-year results in May, say AJ Bell analysts, though M&S did re-join the dividend list with an interim payment of 1p a share. That was the first distribution since the first half of fiscal 2020.

First of the key retailers will be Sainsbury on Wednesday with an update on third-quarter trading, where analysts at Jefferies forecast an acceleration in grocery sales growth to 9.5% from 8.9% in the second quarter.

Tesco will deliver its trading update for the 19 weeks to 6 January alongside M&S. Analysts at Citi said they expect Tesco to report strong third-quarter trading, with UK like-for-like sales up 7.5%, but said there was upside risk to full-year profit forecasts on the back of market share gains and “lingering” food inflation.

Aberdeen-based John Wood Group updates on Friday. In November chief executive Ken Gilmartin hailed progress at the energy service company though the order book at 30 September was around $5.9 billion, flat on a comparable basis to September 2022 and slightly lower than the position at June 2023 ($6bn).

The macroeconomic headlines are likely to be dominated by the US inflation figures. In November, the CPI rose by just 3.1% year-on-year. Along with June 2023, that was the joint-lowest reading since spring 2021. AJ Bell analysts believe a cooling in inflation and a soft economic landing will see the Federal Reserve pivot to cutting interest rates.

They expect Fed chair Jay Powell and his colleagues to sanction a first one-quarter point rate cut as soon as March and press on with up to five more by Christmas, to take the Fed Funds Rate to 4% from its current mark of 5.5%.

City Diary

Tuesday 9 January

Full-year results from Shoe Zone

First-half results from Games Workshop

Trading update from B&M European Value Retail

BRC UK retail sales index

German industrial production

EU unemployment rate

Wednesday 10 January

Trading updates from Sainsbury’s, Persimmon, Greggs, Nichols and Hunting

Thursday 11 January

Trading updates from Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Whitbread, Taylor Wimpey , Robert Walters

, US inflation and unemployment claims

Friday 12 January

Trading updates from Vistry and John Wood

and UK manufacturing, construction and industrial output

Chinese inflation