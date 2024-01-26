Green electricity output exceeds consumption

Power surge

Clare Mack: record-breaking figures (pic: Terry Murden)

Renewable energy sources generated more electricity than Scotland consumed for the first time, according to new figures.

Scottish Government data shows that the equivalent of 113% of Scotland’s gross electricity consumption was generated from green power sources in 2022.

Energy Secretary Neil Gray welcomed the “significant milestone” for Scotland’s renewables sector.

“Scotland has the skills, talent and natural resources to become a global renewables powerhouse,” he said.

“Our ambition is not only to generate enough green electricity to power Scotland’s homes and businesses, but also export electricity to our neighbours, supporting jobs here in Scotland and the decarbonisation ambitions of our partners.

“The significant growth in renewables will deliver a climate friendly energy system that delivers affordable, resilient and clean energy supplies for Scotland’s households, business and communities.”

He said the government will soon publish its Green Industrial Strategy setting out the steps it will take to maximise the benefits that Scotland’s natural resources can deliver in creating jobs and opportunities across the country.

Green power sources are now making significant contributions

“But in a number of areas progress is being held back by factors such as grid capacity and the lack of a market mechanism for the likes of pumped hydro storage, which is why we need urgent investment from the UK Government now and more consistent commitment to industry in the years ahead,” he said.

Clare Mack, chief executive of Scottish Renewables, said: “These record-breaking figures are a major milestone on Scotland’s journey to net-zero, clearly demonstrating the enormous potential of our world-class renewable energy resources.

“We know that increasing clean energy generation leads to significant benefits for our economy with Scotland’s renewable energy industry and supply chain already supporting more than 42,000 jobs and an economic output of over £10.1 billion.

“However, with electricity demand set to rise significantly in the years ahead, we must continue to swiftly deploy renewable energy projects at scale. Not only will this provide clean, cheap energy for Scotland’s homes and businesses but also support our wider heat and transport decarbonisation ambitions.

Scottish Greens energy spokesperson Mark Ruskell MSP said: “Recent growth in our renewables sector has been nothing short of astounding.

“The huge increase in clean energy generation and the tens of thousands of jobs it’s creating demonstrates the massive potential Scotland has to build a world-leading industry and play a leading role in the burgeoning green economy.

“This is what can be accomplished with a Scottish Government that consistently and strongly supports its renewables sector. With Scottish Greens in Government, we’re laying solid foundation of investment and policy decisions. The environmental and economic benefits are already clear to see.”