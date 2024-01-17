Govan Graving Docks poised for £125m makeover

Urban renewal

Govan docks revamp as proposed (pic: O’Donnell Brown/Axson Office)

Govan Graving Docks, which once played a key role in the Clyde’s shipbuilding industry, are the centrepiece of a £125 million masterplan to bring new life to area.

New City Vision and Glasgow-based architecture practice O’Donnell Brown, want to build 304 homes on part of the site where the three docks have lain empty for 40 years.

Work is already underway to reopen Dock No1 for historic ship repair, with future phases including the development of a heritage park and restore the Pumphouse – the sole remaining building on the site – into a visitor centre.

Proposed tower at Govan docks (pic: O’Donnell Brown/Axson Office)

The latest proposals indicate that the neew homes will take up just 20% of the overall site footprint, with the other 80% set to be transferred to community ownership.

In 2019, Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes used the derelict docks to film several scenes of his First World War drama 1917.

It is anticipated that Glasgow City Council will reach a decision on the new plan by Glasgow City Council by the spring.

The council has secured funding from the Scottish Government (£2.4m) and Sustrans (£200,000) to support the site’s redevelopment.