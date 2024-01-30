Fleming takes up entrepreneurial role in Stirling

Residency

Gillian Fleming: new university role (pic: Terry Murden)

Gillian Fleming has joined her fellow women’s enterprise leader Lynne Cadenhead by being appointed an entrepreneur in residence at a Scottish educational institution.

Ms Fleming, chief executive and co-founder of the female-focused angel investor group Mint Ventures, takes up the post at the University of Stirling Management School.

She is also a mentor for Women’s Enterprise Scotland which is chaired by Ms Cadenhead who last week was appointed Royal Society entrepreneur in residence at Napier University.

As an Entrepreneur in Residence, Ms Fleming joins three others in supporting students, staff and alumni with practical advice and mentorship for their business ambitions. She also becomes a member of Stirling Management School’s International Business Advisory Board.

A Saltire fellow, she has been nurturing and advising science and technology start-ups for more than 20 years, helping them build teams, develop strategy and raise funding to grow.

She said: “We need more gender diversity in equity investment to enable more women-led and diverse teams to have access to capital, particularly in underfunded sectors where women are more likely to start their businesses.

“Encouraging more women to consider entrepreneurship and investment as a career will help develop more sustainable companies.”

She added: “With an investment background and being immersed in the start-up ecosystem, I’m excited to be bringing my perspectives and philosophies to Stirling Management School and honoured to be part of its excellent Entrepreneur in Residence programme.”

Professor Kevin Grant, Dean of the University of Stirling Management School, said Ms Fleming “brings unrivalled expertise to Stirling Management School, its staff and students, thanks to working so closely with business start-ups and the entrepreneur community in Scotland and beyond.”

The University of Stirling Management School is ranked second in Scotland and top 10 in the UK for Economics and first in Scotland and second in the UK for Marketing and Public Relations (The Guardian University Guide 2023); and in the top five in Scotland for Economics (The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023).

The School is one of a select number of Scottish partners delivering the Help to Grow Management course which helps boost an SME’s performance and growth.