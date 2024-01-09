Tourism

First manager for Hearts’ Tynecastle Park Hotel

| January 9, 2024
Hotel hire: Derek Paterson

Heart of Midlothian Football Club has appointed a manager for its planned Tynecastle Park Hotel.

Derek Paterson, 40, will launch the 25-bedroom hotel and events space at the Edinburgh club. It is said to be the UK’s first club-owned and operated hotel located inside a football stadium.

Mr Paterson has more than 20 years of experience with a stint as manager at the Dakota, and in banqueting and food and beverage management at Edinburgh’s Carlton hotel and Westerwood hotel.

Tynecastle Park Hotel is scheduled to open early next month. It includes the transition of the Skyline restaurant to a seven-day operation and the introduction of six new dedicated meeting and conference spaces.

